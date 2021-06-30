Timothy Weber Creasman, beloved son and brother, 61, of Etowah passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at his residence. A native and resident of Athens all of his life, he was the son of the late Rev. Oran and Virginia Bryant Creasman. He was a member of East Athens Baptist Church, and enjoyed working with his hands, helping others, and was a good handyman. He loved dogs, collected many things, and really loved his nieces and nephews. Survivors include two brothers and one sister and spouses, Ronnie and Shannon Creasman of Athens, Missy and Rodney Ammons of Athens, and Miles and Katy Creasman of Knoxville; seven nieces and nephews; four great-nieces and nephews; and former spouse and friend, Donna Creasman. The family will hold a graveside service at Eastanallee Cemetery on July 3 at 11 a.m. Donations can be given in memory of Tim Creasman to Grace & Mercy Ministries or the Eastanallee Cemetery Fund. Send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Timothy-Creasman Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
