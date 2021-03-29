Patricia G. Roderick, 67, of Etowah passed away Friday, March 26, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Roderick; and parents, Mr. and Mrs. Horace Thompson. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and Lela Roderick of Crandall, Ga.; and grandchildren, Austin and Lindsey Roderick. No formal service will be held at this time. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. Sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
