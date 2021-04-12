Dolores Mary Bagley, 94, of Athens passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Dolores was born to the late Hector and Florence Dumont on Oct. 11, 1926, in Cohoes, N.Y. She enjoyed donating her time to volunteer work, as well as spending time with her family and friends. Along with her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Bagley; two sisters, Theresa Dumont and Jane Dumont; along with her daughter, Sharon McGreevy. Dolores retired from a 30-plus year career at St. Mary’s Hospital in Troy, N.Y. After retiring from the medical field, Dolores and her family moved to Athens. Once in Tennessee, she enjoyed spending her time doing volunteer work at Women at the Well, as well as New Attitude. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Barbara Sheridan and her husband, John; three grandsons, Michael Sheridan and his wife, Tina, Chris Sheridan, and Tom McGreevy and his wife, Stephanie; two great-grandchildren, Blake and Hailey Yancey, and their son, Karter, and Courtney Yancey; along with a host of extended family and friends. A memorial service celebrating Dolores’ life will be held at later date at River Worship Center in Delano. A graveside service is to follow at Memory Gardens in Albany, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all donations be made to Women at the Well Ministry in Athens. Extend condolences and make memorial contributions on Dolores’s tribute page at www.companionfunerals.com. Companion Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.