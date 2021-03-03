Peacefully and with her children surrounding her in love and prayer, Joyce Bramblett Marcrom went to heaven on March 2, 2021. Joyce was born Nov. 27, 1928, and lived a full and rich life. She married James Robert Marcrom, whom she loved to laugh and poke fights with, and even though he passed away after 60 years of marriage in 2006, she still loved to pretend she was playing gin rummy against him in the evenings. They had three children they adored: James Robert Marcrom Jr., Cathy Marcrom Morris, and Patrick Lewis Marcrom and two children who they gained through marriage: Cornelia Davis Marcrom and Dwight Adair Morris. She had seven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. Joyce loved her family, her friends, East Athens Baptist Church, her East Athens Baptist choir, her golfing buddies, and her bridge playing friends. She cared deeply and laughed and had us laughing mightily. We know she is dancing and singing her hymns in heaven, but she will be deeply missed. We would like to especially thank the staff at Dominion Senior Living of Athens and Hearth Hospice, as well as Lisa Harrison, a friend and caretaker with Guardian Home Health. At this time, the family will be privately celebrating the life of Joyce together and all memorials should be sent to East Athens Baptist Church, 301 Central Ave., Athens, TN, 37303; Odaat at Serenity Place, P.O. Box 5287, Cleveland, TN 37320; or to the charity of your choice. Announcement made courtesy of Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.