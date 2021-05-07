Mary Louise Liner
Tennyson, 74, of Hixson, and formerly of Athens and Palm Coast, Fla., passed away Wednesday night, May 5, 2021, at her home. She was a native of McMinn County and was a daughter of the late Erbie and Minnie Lou Snyder Liner. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Robert Tennyson Sr.; and her son, William Robert Tennyson Jr. Mary was a member of Burks United Methodist Church in Hixson. She was a 1964 graduate of McMinn County High School, had attended Tennessee Wesleyan College (University) and had attended Alverson Draughon Business School in Huntsville, Ala. She was employed with Volunteer Electric Co-op for 29 years in Information Systems until her retirement. Mary was a former member of the Athens Garden Club and the McMinn County Republican Women’s Club, where she was a former secretary. She was named 2013 Woman of the Year by the McMinn County Republican Women’s Club. She was a former member of the Palm Coast Elks Lodge #2709 in Palm Coast, Fla., and a past associate member of FOP Lodge #171 in Palm Coast, Fla. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Renea Tennyson of Hixson; grandchildren, Porsha Giltnane, Riley Tennyson, and Olivia Tennyson; several great-grandchildren; two stepdaughters, Rhonda Gray of Athens, and Cynthia Brackfield of Knoxville; three step-grandchildren, Shelly Perry, Kelly Melton, and Leanna Ballew; one nephew, Scotty Tennyson; three nieces, Lisa, Lydia, and Lori Tennyson; and special friends, Diane Hutsell Bradley, Janice Cunningham Burris, and Lynda Roderick Dougan. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11, at Cedar Grove Cemetery with the Rev. Erbin Baumgardner officiating. The family will receive friends at Smith Funeral Home from 9:30 to 11 a.m. prior to the graveside service. The family wishes to give a special thanks to Hospice of Chattanooga, and special care givers, George Culver, Rebecca Mullis, and Amarya Eubanks. Sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Mary Louise Liner Tennyson.
