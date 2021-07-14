Janet Rochelle “Honey Witt” King, 69, of Athens passed Saturday, July 10, 2021. She was a graduate of McMinn High School and was employed for many years with Damy Industries in Athens. She was loved by many and never met a stranger. A loving mother and warm human being. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Vera Cox Witt; and brother, Glen Witt. Survivors include her three children, Tonya Denise Witt of Athens, Stacy Marvin (Erica) Witt of Charlotte, N.C., and Yoshnse “Shon” K. King of Athens; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; one brother, Randolph “Randy” (Betty) Witt of Nashville; three sisters, Veralynn Witt-Jones, Elizabeth “Libby” Witt, and Teresa Witt, all of Atlanta, Ga.; one uncle, Burkett Witt; special friends, Ricka Mack, Linda Long, Aisha Scruggs, Effie King, and Everett Gillespie; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral services will be Friday, July 16, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Vant Hardaway officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home from noon until 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Hammonds Cemetery in Athens. Services of loving memory entrusted to M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home of Athens. The family requests that face masks be worn and social distancing be observed.
