Johnny Wayne Turner, 67, of Athens went to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Johnny was a member of Clearwater Baptist Church. He enjoyed walking down his road and visiting with neighbors. He also loved to go on bike rides and go bowling with his family. Survivors include his wife, Karen Brackett Turner of Athens; daughter, Tammy (Dak) Keylon of Cleveland; grandson, Matthew Keylon of Cleveland; and numerous extended family and friends. There will be no formal visitation. Share a memory of Johnny and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial web page and guest book at www.companionfunnerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.