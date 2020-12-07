Barbara Jean Poteet, 87, of Delano passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Hubert and Edith Wilson. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Cledes Poteet; and brother, Don Wilson. She was a member of Delano Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and also taught Sunday school for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and watching the Tennessee Volunteers play football. Her nickname was “Mamaw Bear.” She is survived by her daughter, Cleda Ann Rose (Gary); son, Bobby Poteet (Shea); grandchildren, Jeremy Rose (Alicia), Robert Rose, Brittany Crittenden (Casey) and Rachel Nyce (Jonathan); great grandchild, Christian Rose, Zachary Rose, Daemon Palmer, Gracy Palmer, Chevy Ezell, Madison Rose, Brent Moody, Dison Rose, and Ava Rose; and great-great grandchild, Jaxtyn Goins. A graveside service was held on Sunday, Dec. 6, at 3 p.m. at Delano Cemetery with David Tullock officiating. No formal visitation was held. Jeremy Rose, Robert Rose, Casey Crittenden, Zachary Rose, Vincent Anderson and Mickey Poteet served as pallbearers. Darrell Tullock served as honorary pallbearer. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Delano Baptist Church, 144 Carolina Ave., Delano, TN 37325. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah was in charge of arrangements. If you were unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
