Mary Frances Mashburn Bredwell, 80, of Athens passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical Center of Athens. She was a native of Madisonville and a resident of McMinn County, and was a daughter of the late Enoch Abraham and Anna Elizabeth Hicks Mashburn. She was preceded in death by her husband of 19 years, Charles Bredwell; infant sister, Louise Mashburn; and brothers, Bill, Charlie, Louie, Hurdest and Kenneth Mashburn. Mary was a member of Pond Hill Baptist Church and was formerly associated with NHC. She is survived by daughters, Teresa Kennedy and husband, Ronnie, of Niota, and Lisa Knox and Billy of Sweetwater; son, Charles Terry Bredwell and wife, Misty, of Athens; seven grandchildren, Dale Kennedy, Mendy Lunsford and husband, Rodney, Joe Knox, Ryan Knox, Penny Hudson and husband, Kevin, Stephanie Hammonds and husband, John, and Kimberly Bredwell; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Phyllis Moore and husband, Charlie, of Niota; brother, Glen Mashburn and wife, Annette, of Niota; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were Sunday, Jan. 3, at 7 p.m. at Ziegler Funeral Home with the Rev. Randy Maddox officiating. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Decatur. Pallbearers will be Dale Kennedy, Kevin Hudson, Rodney Lunsford, Tracy Hall, Phillip Shelton and Goose Gossett. The family received friends on Sunday, Jan. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, the family requests that masks be worn during the visitation and funeral services. The family would like to say special thanks to Amedisys Home Health Care for their compassion and concern. If you are unable to attend the graveside service, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Mary Frances Mashburn Bredwell.
