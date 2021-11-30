Gary Lee Bright, 71, of Riceville went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, while at UT Medical Center in Knoxville. Gary was a lifelong resident of McMinn County and was a son of the late Leonard and Dollie Elkins Bright. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Maggie Bright Roberts; and three brothers, Gene Bright, Harrison Bright and Calvin Bright. Gary was a well-known carpenter throughout the area and was a member of Everlasting Life Baptist Church in Englewood. Gary never met a stranger and would always make everyone smile. He will be greatly missed. Gary is survived by daughter, Angela Bright of Riceville; sons, Bret Bright of Birmingham, Ala., and Jeremy Farmer and wife, Jessica, of Decatur; three grandchildren, Jada Bright, Mason Farmer and Gracie Farmer; three sisters, Linda Morrow and husband, Ross, of Athens, Dean Lowe of Riceville, and Virginia Roberts of Athens; two sisters-in-law, Carolyn Bright of Riceville, and Opal Bright of Athens; several nieces and nephews; along with a very special friend, Bob Cochran. A service celebrating the life of Gary Bright will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Everlasting Life Baptist Church in Englewood with Pastor Dewey Feezell and the Rev. Frank Hicks officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Bret Bright, Jeremy Farmer, Terry Boyd, DeMikal Boyd, Keith Bright and Ryan Bright. Honorary pallbearer will be Mason Farmer. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Ziegler Funeral Home from 3 to 8 p.m. If you are unable to attend the visitation or funeral service, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family. Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Gary Bright.
