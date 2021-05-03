Mary Elizabeth “Lisza” Beach, 73, of Athens passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021. A native of Thief River Falls, Minn., and raised in Scottsdale, Ariz., she considered Athens home and resided here for the last 30 years. The daughter of the late Chester Lee and Beatrice Jensen Howell, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jackson Milford Beach. She devoted her entire life to her family and believed that motherhood was her personal calling. Survivors include two sons, Tate H. Beach of Niota, and Dax W. Beach of Athens; daughter and son-in-law, Tiffany L. Beach and David Anderson of Las Vegas, Nev.; and two grandchildren, Maddox J. Beach and Landrie E.R. Beach of Niota. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Those unable to attend may send condolences to www.laycock-hobbs.com/Mary-Beach Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
