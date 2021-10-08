Wesley Bohannon, 40, of Athens passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical Center in Athens. Wesley was a native of Athens and a lifelong resident of McMinn County. He was a son of the late Margaret Harris Bohannon. Wesley was employed with Johns Manville as a machine chief operator. Wesley is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Nancy Saldarriaga Bohannon of Athens; daughter, Carolina Elfeky and husband, Hany, of Cleveland; sons, Giovanni Ospina and Emanuel Ospina, both of Cleveland; father, Gary James Bohannon of Athens; four grandchildren; and brother, James Bohannon and wife, Kathy, of Athens. Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11, at Ziegler Funeral Home with the Rev. Shane Arnold officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. If you cannot attend the visitation or funeral services, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Wesley Bohannon.
