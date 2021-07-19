Angelia Evans Giles, 54, of Athens passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Angelia was born on Jan. 18, 1967 in Morristown to Charlie and Patricia Evans. She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia; her husband, Troy F. Giles; her paternal grandparents, Willie Edgar and Minnie Nelle Evans; and maternal grandparents, Edward and Vivian K. Northern. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Ashlei Giles; father, Charlie Evans; her special friend, JoAnn Wilson; her friend, James Ward; along with a host of friends and extended family. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 20, at New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery at 2 p.m. Share a personal memory of Angelia or your condolences with her family at her online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Cleveland is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.