Nancy June Lingerfelt Vaughn, 71, of Athens passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Starr Regional Medical Center of Athens. She was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County and was preceded in death by her father, Bobby George Lingerfelt. She was a member of Old Pond Hill Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Myrl Vaughn of Athens; two daughters and sons-in-law, Nancy Lynn and Harry Perkins, and Susan and Dwayne Robinson, both of Athens; daughter in love and husband, Amy and Scott Haggard of Athens; son, Kenneth Vaughn of Athens; mother, Lois Evelyn Goins Lingerfelt of Athens; two brothers and sisters-in-law,Danny and Lisa Lingerfelt of Madisonville, and Dennis and Tammie Lingerfelt of Madisonville; sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Jim Weir of Athens; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Van Elkins officiating. Interment will follow in Idlewild Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. The family requests COVID guidelines to be followed including masks, social distance, and washing hands. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com//June-Vaughn Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
