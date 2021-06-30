Jacky Casteel, 76, of Athens passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021. He was a son of Ray and Nellie Mae Burke Casteel and was also preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Ray Casteel; and nephew, Trampus Land. Survivors include his partner, Ann Elkins of Athens; son, Joshua Casteel; nephew, Brad Casteel; great-niece, Kelby Casteel; and sister, Helen Land. Jacky was a veteran of the Vietnam War and used his experience from the Army to pursue a career at Olin, from which he retired in 2000. Honoring Jacky’s wishes, there will be no formal visitation. Share a personal memory of Jacky or your condolences with his family at his online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.
