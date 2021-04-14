Bobbie Joe Smith Sharp, 65, of Athens passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Buck Mason and Willie Walker Boyd, and was preceded in death by brothers, John Walker Jr. and Paul Smith. Bobbie was of the Full Gospel faith. Bobbie is survived by her husband of 51 years, Clifford M. Sharp; daughter, Joyce Sharp of Athens; son, Mark Sharp and wife, Krystin, of Athens; brothers, Johnny Harris and wife, Janet, of Madisonville, and Junior Smith of Athens; and grandchildren, Laney Sharp and D.J. Rentz. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, April 14, at Ziegler Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow the visitation at noon with Brother Don Harris officiating. Graveside services will follow in McMinn Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Eddie Tucker, Avery Buckner, Koty Monroe, Gary Swafford, Matthew Swafford and Ricky Smith. Ralph Lee will serve as an honorary pallbearer. If you are unable to attend the visitation or service, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Bobbie Joe Smith Sharp.
