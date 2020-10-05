Anna Marie Morelan, 81, daughter of Samantha Abbott Best and the wife of Ralph W. Morelan, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, sewing, jewelry and reading. Marie was her happiest when she was alone working in her yard for hours. Her sewing was an exceptional skill of precision and quality. Her baking and cooking skills were outstanding. Many benefited from her skills and greatly enjoyed her cakes, pies, casseroles, cornbread, dumplings and dressing. She was preceded in death by her mother, Samantha Abbott Best; her husband, Ralph W. Morelan; her brothers, Floyd Best and Herman Best; and her sisters, Juanita Miller and Bootsie Kennedy. She is survived by her children, Don Morelan of Pennsylvania, Mike Morelan of Etowah, RoseMarie Morelan of Etowah; her sister, Bonnie Mendenhall of Athens; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; as well as her beloved grand dogs and grand cats. There will be no visitation or graveside services in accordance with her wishes. Everybody will taste death. There is no reprieve or escape from the dark escort. Her voyage is over. She has arrived elsewhere to become our memory. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you were unable to attend, you may sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
