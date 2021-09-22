Mary Denise “Necie”
Dalton, 54, of Athens passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at her residence. Mary was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County. She was a daughter of the late Jerry Wagner. She was also preceded in death by infant son, Terry Lynn Pilkey; stepson, Caleb Dalton; brother, Johnny Ables; brother-in-law, Bobby Carl Womac; and several aunts and uncles. Mary was a waitress/cook for the ALL VETs club. Mary is survived by her sons, Jonathan C. Burger of Athens, and Jeremy Wattenbarger of Athens; stepson, Damien Dalton of Cleveland; mother, Martha “Marty” Ables Wagner of Athens; grandchildren, Jonathan Izec Burger, Javen Isaiah Burger, Jeremiah Alexander Burger and Elijah James Burger; sisters, Robin Phillips and husband, Charles, of Englewood, Kim Womac of Niota, and Julie Pike and husband, Gary, of Benton; nieces and nephews, Dusty McKinney, Shawna (McKinney) Brazzell, Rochelle (Ables) Zollo, Quintin Phillips, MaKayla (Phillips) Fangman and Madison Phillips; several great-nieces and nephews; former Husband and friend, Mike Dalton; special friends, Paulette Jones, Tammy Black and Darrell Miller; and fur baby, Serenity. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If you would like to reach out to the family, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Mary Denise “Necie” Dalton.
