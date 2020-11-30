Paul Sitzlar Jr., 72, of Ten Mile passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at his residence. He was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Ten Mile. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He was the son of the late Paul and Flora Sitzlar. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Kum Sun “Jenny” Sitzlar; and son, Roger Sitzlar. Survivors include his daughter, Nadine (David) Triplett of Ocoee; grandchildren, Jordon Triplett, Hannah (E.J.) Triplett, and Jacklyn Triplett; sister, Louise Harrison of Ten Mile; grand-grandchild, Makai Johnson; and several nieces and nephew and other extended family and friends. A graveside service will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Mike Couch officiating. No formal visitation will be held. Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that you bring and wear your mask during the service and practice social distancing. Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the Sitzlar Family. Go to www.decaturfuneralsandcremations.com to sign the guest book and offer your condolences.
