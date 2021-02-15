Larry Dodson, 67, of Etowah passed away on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Frankie Dodson; and son, Chris Dodson. Larry was an over the road truck driver for over 40 years. He attended Cane Creek Baptist Church and he loved his family more than anything. Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Janice Dodson; daughter and son-in-law, Christie and Ashley Rhodes; grandchildren, Alexia Shore, Caleb Rhodes and Lilly Rhodes; siblings, Charles and wife, Louise Dodson, Diane Vaughn, Sheila Dodson and Henry Dodson; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Roy and Janice Hembree, Yvonne Brock, Lynn and Sarah Hembree, and Teresa and Joe Wattenbarger; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, at Goodsprings Cemetery with the Rev. Kenny Waldrop officiating. No formal visitation was held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cane Creek Baptist Church, New Life Ministry, Thailand, P.O. Box 492, Etowah, TN 37331. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah was in charge of arrangements. If you were unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneral home.com
