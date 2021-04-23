Paul Ellis Arnett, 70, of Athens passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. A native and lifelong resident of McMinn County, he was a son of the late Woodrow and Artense Monroe Arnett. Paul was also preceded by his loving wife of 49 years, Patricia “Patsy” Ann Shepherd Arnett on Jan. 28, 2019; stepmother, Marie Underwood Arnett; son, Chris Arnett; and brother, Jerry Arnett. He was formerly employed by Kelly Shepherd & Sons Oil Company and was retired from the McMinn County Highway Department, where he was a truck driver. Paul also proudly served in the Tennessee Army National Guard. Paul was a member of Antioch Baptist Church, where he served as deacon for several years. He was very active in the Christian Motorcycle Association (CMA). He enjoyed camping and farming, but most of all, he loved his family. Paul is survived by daughter, Stephanie Arnett of Athens; grandchildren, Shelby Malone, Melody Malone (Kristin), and Kimberly Malone; great-grandchildren, Rhett and Beau; stepsister, Shirley Rothwell (Robert) of Decatur; brothers, Ronnie Arnett (Johnnie) of Cleveland, and Larry Arnett (Kim) of Athens; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Antioch Baptist Church of Athens. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Larry Arwood and the Rev. Van Elkins officiating. Family and friends will gather at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Ziegler Funeral Home to proceed to McMinn Memory Gardens for the 2 p.m. graveside service. Pallbearers will be Chase Cook, Cody Summers, Bryan Wood, Bryan Arnett, Blake Arnett, Scott Thompson, Jim Ferguson, Dallas Ferguson, Chuck Avery and Kyle Motes. The family would like to say a special thank you to the Englewood Rural Fire Department, Amedisys Home Health, his nephew Blake Arnett, Scott and Angie Thompson, along with Van Elkins for all of the extra help along Paul’s journey to the end. If you are unable to attend the visitation or services, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Paul Ellis Arnett.
