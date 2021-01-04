Monte Gray, 72, of Athens passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at his residence. He was a native and longtime resident of Athens, and was a son of the late Herbert “Red” and Ruby Jean Jones Gray. He was preceded in death by son, Michael Gray. Monte was a welder with Heil Trailer International for over 30 years. He is survived by his wife, Linda Louise Ruckle Gray of Athens; daughter, Monica Gray Benjamin of Sharpsburg, Ga.; sons, Chris Gray of North Augusta, S.C., and Jeremy Gray (Christy) of Warrenville, S.C.; brother, Elbert Carlton (Kaye) of Oak Ridge; beloved cousin, Elaine Gray of Athens; nine grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, at Idlewild Cemetery. The family received friends on Sunday, Jan. 3, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Ziegler Funeral Home. If you are unable to attend the graveside service, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Monte Gray.
