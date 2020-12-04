Margaret Jeanne Rogers Williams (Jeanne), 77, of Knoxville died on Nov. 25, 2020, in a location that she loved — surrounded by her family. Born on Sept. 20, 1943 in Marianna, Fla. to Elbert Martin and Mary Edna Clough Rogers, Jeanne grew up in Petros, Tenn., and Bridgeport, Ala. She married Grady Lewis Williams on Dec. 22, 1961, and is survived by Grady and their four children (Audrey, Andy, Amber and Alan) and their families, as well as her sister, Irma Rogers Allison of Mills River, N.C. Jeanne was a marriage and family therapist and divorce mediator for many years at The Family Center in Athens. She also served as president of the Tennessee Association of Marriage and Family Therapists from 1988‐1990 and was instrumental in lobbying to create a bill to provide licensure for marriage and family therapists in Tennessee that passed in 1991. Jeanne served as music director and organist in several churches over the years. In her retirement, she enjoyed creating music, sewing, playing bridge, and being Nana to her six grandchildren: Jack, Margo and Quinn Williams, Hana and Lisa Sato, and Iris Caldwell. If you are so moved, please consider a donation to the music fund at The Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 425 N. Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN 37923, to honor Jeanne’s memory. A service will be announced at a later date when it is safe to gather and celebrate Jeanne’s life with music and fellowship. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc.
