Tod Curtis “Weirdo” Wooldridge, 59, of Riceville passed away on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at a Cleveland hospital. He was born in Chicago, Ill., on Sept. 29, 1961. Tod “Weirdo” Wooldridge, precious son of Larry and Ramona Wooldridge, was born and raised in Chicago, Ill. He received his high school GED from Wright College alongside his mother. Tod founded and acted as president of the motorcycle club, American Knights. As a member of multiple motorcycle clubs throughout his lifetime, he passionately rode for the purpose of spreading awareness for our active and former military members and our brave law enforcement officers. With countless road miles to escort our nations fallen, he was a key feature in many magazines and a plethora of trophies. Tod got hitched to his beautiful wife, Alice, in 1984. Over the 37-year relationship, they welcomed three outstanding children, Shana, Cheyenne, and Shane, who are carrying on his legacy of determination, wonderment, and a passion for nature. Tod has a beautiful wife named Alice, along with two wonderful daughters, Cheyenne and Shana. Tod has one son, Shane Wooldridge, who is a former United States Marine. Tod is survived by his parents, Larry and Ramona, and his sister, Teresa, who has two children, CJ and Valerie. A memorial service is to take place on a later date to provide time for distant friends and family to visit with the family. He will be laid to rest with beloved family K-9, “Sandy.” Sandy, friend of the family for 14 years, passed in 2020. In lieu of flowers, send your loving prayers and thoughts to the family and all the people who were touched by this wonderful man. During this time, the family will be taking donations to Tod’s wife through Venmo. The Venmo account is @Alice-Wooldridge Share a memory of Tod and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
