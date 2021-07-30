Lela Jeanette Cook Pilkey, 68, of Ten Mile passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at her residence. Lela was a native of Athens and a longtime resident of Ten Mile. Lela was a daughter of the late Albert Junior and Nancy Almeda Ferguson Cook. She was also preceded in death by sister, Janetta Bushman; and brother, Ronnie Cook. Lela loved to sew, shop and enjoyed going to flea markets. She loved her family and especially her grandchildren. Lela is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Paul Lester Pilkey; sons, Paul Dwayne Pilkey and wife, Carol, of Ten Mile, and Michael Pilkey and wife, Jan, of Madisonville; grandchildren, Crystal Harris and husband, Matt, Rachel Pilkey, Karissa Pilkey, Charity Pilkey, Samantha Santos and husband, Jonathan, Michael Pilkey and wife, Tiffany, and Amanda Allen; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Calvin Cook Jr. of Ten Mile, James Cook and wife, Brenda, of Athens, and Donnie Cook and wife, Deborah, of Athens; and sister-in-law, Diane Cook of Athens. The family will receive friends on Monday, Aug. 2, from 10 a.m. to noon at Ziegler Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at noon with the Rev. Frank Hicks officiating. Interment will follow in McMinn Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Breenen Pilkey, Michael Pilkey, Matt Harris, Grover Brown, Jonathan Santos and Jimmy Maddox. If you cannot attend the visitation or graveside service, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Lela Jeanette Cook Pilkey.
