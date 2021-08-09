It is with the heaviest of hands that we put pen to paper to celebrate the life of William Frank Malone Jr., 52, of Athens. He was taken unexpectedly too soon and without warning on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. William’s absence will be felt for the rest of our lives. William Frank Malone Jr. was born Sept. 11, 1968, to parents Bill and Barbara in Springfield, Va. William was the oldest of four children along with his sisters, Laura and Juanita, and brother, Ryan Malone. An Army brat, William called many places home, but no place was dearer to him than Southeast Tennessee because that is where he met the love of his life, Kourtney. Kourtney and William met in college where William was an outstanding soccer athlete, but as the hands of fate often do, they parted and went their separate ways only to be reunited later in life where they shared many wonderful and happy years. William had the gift of a quick wit and intelligence. This led to many spirited and entertaining debates, competitions and games (Uno), and a joy for life not fully realized by many. William was generous to a fault, donating a kidney to his sister, and willing to share his hospitality and his friendship and always ensuring that you felt welcomed in his home and in his life. His joys in life centered around good food, good conversation and time spent with family and, most treasured, time spent with Kourtney. We know that William was reunited with his parents, Bill and Barbara; his sister, Laura; his in-laws, Tim and Donna Carter; and brother-in-law, Michael Sanson. Those remaining to share his memories and tell his story are his wife, Kourtney Payne Hutcheson; his children, William Frank III, Aidenn Michael and Wyatt Jesse Malone; Kourtney’s children, Chandler Hutcheson (Emily) and Whitney Rowland (Ryan); grandson, Jaidan Tre Malone; stepmother, Kathy Malone; sister, Juanita Malone; brother, Ryan Malone; father-in-law, John Payne; and sisters-in-law, Shawn Sanson and Kevi Payne; and for Jaxton, Marley and Marshall, the memories of their Poppy will always be filled with sunshine and laughter. William was a beautiful, funny, strong, loving man and we will miss him forever. Thank you “Pretty Boy” for being a part of our family. Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8, in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home with Pastor Blake Wilcox officiating. Family received friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday prior to the service. Family and friends assembled at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at the funeral home and proceeded to Etowah Cemetery for the 11 a.m. committal service. Ryan Rowland, Alex Sanson, David Pryor, Kaden Sanson, Chandler Hutcheson, and Wesley Blosser served as pallbearers. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah was in charge of arrangements. If you were unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.