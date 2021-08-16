Samuel David Yoder, 60, of Etowah passed away Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. He was preceded in death by parents, Fred Sr. and Inez Yoder; sister, Anita Yoder; nephew, Adam Yoder; and aunt, Anna Mae Jones. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Yoder; daughter, Christy Yoder; grandchildren, Macie and Kadyn Johnson; brothers, James Yoder (Dora), and Junior Yoder (Sheila); and aunts, Barbara Wilson and Nina Tucker. No formal services will be held. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. Sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.