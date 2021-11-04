Mrs. Delilah June Spivey, 60, of Athens passed away Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Sweetwater Hospital. She was born June 22, 1961, in Rockwood. Delilah was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who took care of all her family, and especially loved her grandbabies. She loved all animals, especially her cats, gardening, flowers, and cooking; and was an avid Tennessee Volunteers fan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Pauline Jo James Fisher; sister, Lulabelle Reed; and brothers, Robert James and Toby Fisher. Survivors include her husband, Ronald J. Spivey of Athens; children and spouses, Raymond (Sara) Fisher of Athens, and Robert Thomas (Toni) Fisher of Athens; grandchildren, Christina Fisher, Tristan Fisher, and Bianca Fisher; sister-in-law, Janie James of Grandview; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Don Umphrey officiating. Committal services and interment followed in Reed Cemetery on Alloway Road in Grandview. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz Evans Mortuary of Rockwood served the family of Mrs. Delilah June Spivey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.