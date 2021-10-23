Major Robert “Bob” G. Large, USAF (Retired), 98, of Knoxville passed away peacefully on Oct. 16, 2021, at his home. He was born June 2, 1923 in McMinn County. His parents were Lewis Graden Large and Mary Snyder Large. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 69 years, Helen Ward Large; sisters, Nellie Marie Large, Melba Catherine Wilson, and Lillie Mae Large; and nephews, Donald G. Ward and Harry Jesse Ward. Survivors include nieces, Diane (Ron) Wolfe and Patricia Ward-Coleman; great-niece, Rhonda (Mike) Kosciewicz; great-nephews, Scott (Julie) Ward and Glenn (Donna) Ward; and several cousins. In January 1943, Bob entered the military through the Aviation Cadet Program. He earned his silver wings and commission as 2nd Lieutenant in August 1944. He served as a B-24 Bomber Pilot until the end of World War II. He remained in the U.S. Air Force for an additional 18 years. He retired after 21 years of service. Bob met Helen Ward at Tennessee Wesleyan College in January 1946 and they were married June 22, 1947. He graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1948 and became a CPA soon after and retired in 1988. He was a member of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church and served in several areas — one being MYF counselors for several years along with his wife, Helen. Bob loved golf and played from age 15 to age 90. Bob and Helen were charter members of the Thursday Hikers group and enjoyed many hikes with friends. They also delivered Mobile Meals for 10 years. A special thank you to the caregivers who cared for Robert and Helen over many years: Celia Snyder, Crystal Browning, and Teresa Hurley. Thank you to close friends and neighbors, Jerry and Charlotte Cochran, for all the many years of love and friendship to Bob and Helen and special care given to them in the later years of their lives. Thank you to Smoky Mountain Hospice for their support in recent months. A memorial service with full military honors will be held outdoors at the Whispering Waters Pavilion at Berry Highland Memorial, located at 5315 Kingston Pike in Knoxville, on Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wesley House or Mobile Meals. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com for the Large family. Berry Highland Memorial of Knoxville is in charge of arrangements.
