Sylvia Brown, 58, of Etowah went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, with her loving family around her. She was a graduate of McMinn Central High School and attended Cleveland State Community College, where she aspired to study business. She was employed at Starr Regional Hospital in Etowah in the dietary department and moved to working in the hospital business department. She was also employed for some time at Denso in Athens. She was a member of Star Bethel Baptist Church in Etowah. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gertrude Shultz-Brown and Robert L. Brown; and three brothers, Cedric, Fedric, and Lorenzo Brown. Long lasting memories of her will be cherished by her loving daughter, Precious Brown of Etowah, and her family; brother, Jeffery Stanley (Danita) Brown of Athens; sisters, Dora (Lawrence) Newton of Etowah, Colleen Brown of Athens, and Sandra Brown and Priscilla Brown, both of Etowah; a special nephew that she helped to raise, Courtney Brown, as well as many more special nieces and nephews; special friend, John Robert McDermott Jr.; special cousin, Zennetta Boyd; and special friend, Mickie Wilkerson of Sweetwater. Home going celebration services will be held Monday, Nov. 29, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home with pastor, the Rev. James Parris, delivering the eulogy. There will be a walk-through visitation by friends one hour before the service at the funeral home from noon until 1 p.m. In compliance with COVID-19, everyone is asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Interment in New Zion Cemetery will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Precious Brown, P.O. Box 736, Etowah, TN 37331. Services of loving memory entrusted to M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home of Athens.
