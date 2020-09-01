Willie “Bill” Frances Bell, 77, of Athens was called home by her Lord on Aug. 27, 2020, at a Sweetwater hospital. Funeral services will be Wednesday, Sept. 2, at noon in the chapel of M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home with Minister Anthony Watkins officiating. There will be a walk-through visitation at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until noon on Wednesday. Interment will follow in Hickory Flat Cemetery in Decatur. Services of loving memory entrusted to M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home of Athens.
