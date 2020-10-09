James “Buddy” Lyles, 88, a lifelong resident of Cleveland, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at his home. He loved fishing, camping, hunting, golfing and was a huge Tennessee Volunteers fan. He was a retiree of the U.S. Army with over 22 years of service and served during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He had also worked as a machinist at Magic Chef/Magtag and retired with 20 plus years of service. He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Lyles; parents, Ernest Lyles and Ethel Mantooth; son, James Lyles; siblings, Samuel Lyles, Evelyn Willett, and Nadine Conner. He is survived by his children, Teresa Harper and husband James, David Lyles and wife, Valerie, all of Cleveland; grandchildren, Millicent Tate, Danielle Lyles, and Sarah Lyles; great-grandchildren, Sierra Tate, Will “Mr.” Tate, and soon to join, Ryland James Lyles; sister, Edith “Tootsie” Poe, all of Cleveland; and several nieces and nephews also survived. A celebration of his life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 in the chapel of Ralph Buckner Funeral Home with Ron Derrick officiating. Interment will follow at Decatur Cemetery with full military honors, a white dove release ceremony, and the playing of bagpipes will conclude the service. The family will receive friends on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Send a message of condolence and view the Lyles family guestbook at www.ralphbuckner.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.