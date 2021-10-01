Paul Edward Brock, 70, of Englewood passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. He served in the United States Navy and is a Vietnam veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Lee and Hazel Lea Parrot Brock of Englewood; and brothers and sisters, Robert Henry Brock, William Kenneth Brock, James Curtis Brock, Margaret Aline Brock, Mary Ann Brock Trew, Betty Sue Brock Smith and Ruby Lee Brock Russell. He is survived by his wife, Viola Jean Thompson Brock; one daughter, Kelly Pearson and husband, Brock; one son, Kevin Brock and wife, Kathleen; one stepdaughter, Bobbie Salcedo (Jeremy Deese); four brothers, Billy Ray Brock (JoAnn) of Effie, La., Tommy Brock of Englewood, Lewis Brock Jr. (Linda) of Madisonville, and Amos Eugene Brock (Darlene) of Englewood; two sisters, Juanita Brock Egner of Englewood, and Lillian Ruth Walker (Kenneth) of McMinnville; eight grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other extended family members. A service celebrating his life is planned for Sunday, Oct. 3, at 4 p.m. in the Athens Chapel of Companion Funeral Home, located at 400 S White Street in Athens, with Pastor Chris Alexander officiating. The eulogy will be given by Gary Casteel. The family will receive friends on Sunday at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the 4 p.m. service time. The interment and committal service will follow in Mars Hill Cemetery in Englewood with military honors. Pallbearers will be Ricky Watson, Steve Troutt, Zack Ellis, David Derrick, Mike Dingess and Randy Daugherty. Share a memory of Paul and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
