Ricky Glen Guffey, 61, of Athens passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at his residence. Ricky was a native of Athens and a lifelong resident of McMinn County. He was a son of the late George and Ruby Key Guffey. He was also preceded by sister, Shirley Guffey; brother, Jackie Guffey; and nephew, Jeremiah Guffey. Ricky was employed at MasterCraft in the finishing department. Ricky is survived by brothers, Teddy E. Guffey of Athens, and Johnny Guffey and wife, Paula, of Athens; nephew, John Guffey of Durham, N.C.; niece, Amanda McBroom of Athens; and several cousins. Funeral services were at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at Ziegler Funeral Home with Pastor John Guffey officiating. Interment was at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, in McMinn Memory Gardens. The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff and nurses of Amedisys Hospice. If you were unable to attend the visitation and funeral service, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens was entrusted with the care of Ricky Glen Guffey.
