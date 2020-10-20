Timothy B. Couey, 64, of Englewood passed away on Oct. 18, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family and friends. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Serenity Funeral Home in Etowah. Interment will be private. Serenity Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements.
