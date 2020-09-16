Priscilla Emma Ricker, 88, of Athens passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at her home. She was born in Williamstown, Mass., on Aug. 4, 1932, the daughter of the late Samuel F. Vince Sr. and Emma P. (Rhondeau) Vince. Priscilla has made Athens her home for the past 15 years after she and her husband relocated here from DeBary, Fla. She was of the Christian faith and a member of Athens Christian Church. Priscilla was a devoted wife and mother. She loved her career in the medical field and enjoyed trips to El Salvador with the Florida hospital to help build clinics and churches for the people there. Priscilla’s hobbies included her little dog, “Bandit,” sun and warm weather, quilting and knitting, women’s fellowship at her church, and church events just to name a few. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Samuel F. Vince Jr.; and many uncles, aunts and cousins that have gone on before her. Priscilla leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of 68 years, David R. Ricker Jr.; two daughters, Linda L. (Ricker) Rarick and Debbie D. (Ricker) Mooney; two grandchildren, Ryan P. Mooney and Steve M. Mooney; two great-grandchildren, Matthew S. Mooney and Meilani J. Mooney; nieces and nephews, Kimberly (Vince) Cyr, Christopher Vince and their children, Robin Kenyon Preble, Christopher Derry, and their children; and cousins, Antoinette (Toni) Vince-Russell and Samuel and Louis Catro. A memorial service is planned for Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m. at Athens Christian Church, located at 802 S. Matlock Avenue in Athens, with Pastor Rick White officiating. Share a memory of Priscilla and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial web page and guest book at www.companionfuenrals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
