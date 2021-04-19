Catherine Janetta Arnold Newman, 82, of Athens passed away Friday, April 16, 2021, at her residence after a long battle with cancer. A native and lifelong resident of McMinn County, she was a daughter of the late Marion Lewis and Ola Mae Henderson Monroe and was preceded in death by her first husband, Ray Howard Arnold, on June 24, 1998; her second husband, Kenneth Ray Newman, on May 3, 2020; a brother, James Harold Monroe; a special brother-in-law, Dallas Lee Cranfield; a niece, Gail Ann Cranfield; and a nephew, Daryl Monroe. She was of the Baptist faith, was a former employee of Athens Hosiery Mill for 30 years and retired from Crescent Hosiery Mill after 16 years of service. She was a very kind, loving and giving person. Survivors include a very special sister, Barbara Joyce Cranfield, who was also her best friend, of Niota; two stepdaughters and sons-in-law, Jeannine and Joe Knox of Athens, and Jan and Tim Stephens of Athens; four step-granddaughters, Dr. Ashley Knox, Kayla Thornton, Rachael Johnson and Leah Stephens; one step-grandson, Nathan Stephens; 2 step-great-grandsons, Will Thornton and Zeke Johnson; special nephew and fiancée, Rodney Cranfield and Darlene Bettis Rogers; special niece and spouse, Theresa and Brian Akens; several other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; two great-nephews and spouses, Jake and Jessica Cranfield, and Craig and Whitney Ratledge; one great-niece and spouse, Bethany and Chris Rose; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Charles and Charlotte Newman, Callie Wattenbarger, and Emma Monroe; and her faithful companion, Macy. Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 19, at Clearwater Cemetery with the Rev. Rodney Cranfield officiating. Active pallbearers will be Craig Ratledge, Jake Cranfield, Chris Rose, Colby Thornton, Derek Johnson and Nathan Stephens. The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Monday prior to the graveside at Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, c/o Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959; or the Mayo Clinic. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Catherine-Newman Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
