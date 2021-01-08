Tabitha Johnkins Smith made her victorious transition to eternal life on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. She was born July 17, 1937 to Caleb and Rosie Johnkins. She attended Cook High School. She served a cook for Hughes Cafeteria for 32 years, where she cooked fabulous meals on a daily basis. People continue to talk about how they loved going there to eat after all these years. She loved her family so much and everyone who met her was immediately drawn in by her sweet and lovable personality. She never met a stranger. She was either going to touch her toes or ask if you wanted her to make them a quilt. She made over 40 quilts and gave them away to people. She loved college football and basketball. She loved watching the Volunteers. She loved March Madness and we had to make sure she had her brackets and with Duke (“the Duke Boys”) winning. Her brackets always had the highest numbers, too. She was also known to recite “Twas the Night Before Christmas” by memory. She loved doing that for the children at church. Tabitha loved the Lord with all her heart. She truly was a woman of faith and she never minded letting anyone know it. When you left her presence, you knew she was a child of God. She was a longtime member of the Agape Center A.O.H. Church of God, where she served as an usher, Sunday school teacher and superintendent and also ministered the word. She loved her church. She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings Caleb Johnkins Jr., Fannie Lou Johnkins, Rosa Arnwine, Carrie Lucy Brown and Naomi Johnkins, all of Athens. She leaves to carry on her memory her children, Teresa Barnett of Cleveland, David Smith of Knoxville, and Vincent Smith of Athens; grandchildren, Misty Smith of Knoxville, Matthew Barnett of Cleveland, and Vince Smith of Athens; siblings, Josephine Arnwine, Jerome Johnkins of Athens, and John Johnkins of Etowah; special friend, Martha Smith; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and associates. There will be a walkthrough visitation in the chapel of M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home in Athens on Friday, Jan. 8, from 2 to 6 p.m. A homegoing celebration will be Saturday, Jan. 9, at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Cynithia Hardaway officiating. Interment will follow in Hammond Cemetery in Athens. Services of loving memory entrusted to M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home of Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.