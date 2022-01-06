Carolyn Scarbrough Choate, 85, of Etowah passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Irene Scarbrough; and brother, Larry Scarbrough. Carolyn played the piano and organ at Delano Baptist Church for over 60 years and was currently a member of First Baptist Church of Etowah. She was valedictorian, class of 1954, at Etowah High School and was employed for 38 years as secretary at Bowater Paper Co. Survivors include her husband, Gene Choate; daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Micah Bush; son and daughter-in-law, Phil and Catherine Choate; granddaughter, Presley Choate; sister, Gail Evans; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, at First Baptist Church of Etowah with Pastor Allan Lovelace officiating. Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday prior to the service at the church. Family and friends will assemble at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at the funeral home and proceed to Green Hill Cemetery for the 11 a.m. committal service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Etowah Music Ministries, P.O. Box 317, Etowah, TN 37331. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
