James Walter Droke, 88, of Athens passed away on Monday morning, Nov. 8, 2021, at an Etowah healthcare facility. He was born in Charleston on March 16, 1933, a son of the late Earl and Pauline Droke. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Naomi E. Droke; son, Brent Droke; one sister, Joann Droke Woody; and one brother-in-law, Hugh Griffin. He leaves behind to cherish his memory one granddaughter, Callie Baxter and her husband, Darrell; three great grandchildren, Emily, Lilly and Kylee Gentry; one brother, Ernest Droke (Wanda); one sister, Charlotte Droke Griffin; special sister-in-law and caregiver, Connie Delmas and husband, David; several nieces, nephews and numerous other extended family members along with a host of special friends. The family received friends on Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Athens chapel of Companion Funeral Home, located at 400 S. White Street in Athens. The funeral service followed the visitation time at 2 p.m. with Dr. H.E. Cardin, chaplin, officiating. The interment and committal service followed the service in Sunset Memorial Gardens with Austin Droke, James Arthur Droke, Ernie Droke, Chris Bivens, Troy Long and De Marr Melton serving as pallbearers. Share a memory of James and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
