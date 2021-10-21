Raymond C. Miller, DVM, 79, of Hartsville passed away Sunday afternoon, Oct. 17, 2021, at his home surrounded by the family he loved so dearly. He was born again spiritually at age 37 and was a member of Believers’ Chapel in Murfreesboro and attended First Baptist Church of Carthage. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, M. Cecil and Vivian Plumlee Miller of Etowah. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Brenda Howell Miller; children, Matthew (Becky) Miller of Shelbyville, Sandra (Brad Cook) Miller of Lebanon, David (Kristina Vetetoe) Miller of Hartsville, Donna Miller of Murfreesboro, and Denise (Jason) Helton of Pleasant View; dearest friend, Valentin Romero; seven grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; brothers, Alan (Toodie) Miller and Jere (Linda) Miller; brother-in-law, Jerry (Peggy) Howell; and several nieces and nephews. After completing the Pre-Vet program at the University of Tennessee, he received his B.S. degree and his Doctorate of Veterinarian Medicine from Auburn University. Ray practiced Veterinarian Medicine for 30 years. He enjoyed music, Tennessee Walking Horses, football and was an Eagle Scout. After retiring to Hartsville, Ray was the founder of the Downtown Hartsville Revitalization Commission, in which he and Brenda hosted the annual Goose Gala Fundraiser for over 10 years and he served as president of the Hartsville/Trousdale Chamber of Commerce. Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, conducted by Dr. Tim Frank and Wayne Belt. Honorary pallbearers were Tommy Thompson, Eddie Taylor, Jim Haynes, David Mason, Bill Badger, Woody Badger and John Hehn. Active pallbearers were Tommy Foster, Brad Cook, Mitchell and Jacob Miller, Zachary Neblett, Tom Broyles, George McDonald and Danny Joe Gregory. Interment was in Hartsville Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family was from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. until service time Thursday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 409 Main St. N., Carthage, TN 37030. Anthony Funeral Home of Hartsville was in charge of arrangements.
