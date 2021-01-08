Franklin Delano “Loney” Miller, 88, passed away on Jan. 6, 2021, peacefully at his home. He was a native of McMinn County as well as Houston, Texas. He was a son of the late Lloyd and Etta Miller. Loney served in the military for 29 years. He was also a Mason and Shriner for many years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Jack Miller, Jim Miller and Robert; and three younger sisters who died when they were children. He leaves behind to cherish his memory one son, Rick Miller of Florida; three daughters, Teresa Macon of Texas, and Fay Price and her husband, Jimmie, and Kay Meadows, both of Athens; four sisters, Betty Cline, Elsie Morris, Janice Skinner and Joann Medlin; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and numerous other extended family members and a host of special friends. The family will receive friends on Sunday, Jan. 10, from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Athens Chapel of Companion Funeral Home, located at 400 S. White Street in Athens. A memorial service will conclude the visitation time at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Mike Jackson officiating. Share a memory of Loney and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
