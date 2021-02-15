Nina Nunley Newman, 84, of Sweetwater passed away on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at the family home. She was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church of Niota. She was preceded in death by her parents, A.D. and Ethel Nunley; sisters, Dovie, Dolly, Grace, Ann, Lucy, Beulah, and Doris; brothers, James, Albert, and Don; son, Ricky Newman; and husband of 65 years, Richard E. Newman. Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Gregory and Adrienne Newman, and Gary and Patricia Newman, all of Niota; grandchildren, Robbie Sitzlar, Cassidy and Cale Newman, and Ricky and Faith Ann Newman; great-grandsons, Will Sitzlar and Elijah Newman; sisters-in-law, Eva Payne of Niota, and Myrtle Nix of Sweetwater; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church of Niota from noon to 2 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Martin Bowlin officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Sweetwater is in charge of arrangements.
