Velda Kay Beason Walden, 70, of Athens passed away Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at her residence. A native of Paint Rock and a resident of Athens most of her life, she was a daughter of the late Johnny C. and Martha Lavenna Nelson Beason and was preceded in death by her brother, Randall C. Beason. She was a member of North Englewood Baptist Church, where she played the piano, and was a former employee of Madison Avenue Pharmacy for more than 20 years. Survivors include her husband of 26 years, James Willard “John Boy” Walden; her children and spouses, Rhonda and Dwayne Baker of Athens, Tammy and Jeff Hill of Decatur, Tina and Jeremy Hammonds of Riceville, and Richard and Kara Robinson of Englewood; four brothers and sisters-in-law, Clifford Beason, Fred Beason, Jim and Debbie Beason and Garry and Karen Beason; two sisters and brother-in-law, Mary TerHark, and Wilma Joann and Chuck Hicks; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at Ten Mile Cemetery with the Rev. Doug Coleman officiating. The family received friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home. Immediately following the visitation, Pastor Thomas Hazelwood shared a few words in memory of Velda. The family would like to welcome anyone that is able to come, unless you are not feeling well or presenting any symptoms of the COVID-19 virus. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Velda-Walden Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
