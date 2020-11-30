William Johnson Jr., 63, of Etowah passed away peacefully on Nov. 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kelly C. Johnson; loving father, William B. Johnson Sr.; grandparents, Josephine Woods, Myrtle Johnson and Marty Hicks; brother, Robert Lawson; and sister, Donna Burgess. Survivors include his loving mother, Louise Hicks Johnson; children, Shane (Tiffany) Kaeppner, Billy (Christy) Johnson, Vivian (Merrill) Johnson and Walker Johnson; siblings, Jessie Hunt, Judy Woodson, James Lawson, Gene Branam, Ricky Johnson and Brenda K. Johnson; seven grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews also survive. A Celebration of Life Service was conducted at noon on Sunday, Nov. 29, in the chapel of Higgins Funeral Home with Pastor Kenneth Burger officiating. Interment followed in Chilcutt Cemetery. His family received friends from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Nov. 29, prior to the service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.HigginsFuneral.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Higgins Funeral Home of Benton.
