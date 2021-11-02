Tabitha Elaine “Tammie” Hooper Patterson, 55, of Athens passed away Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical Center. Tammie was a native of Athens and a lifelong resident of McMinn County. She was the daughter of the late JR and Geneva Daughtery Hooper. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Hillard Grayling Patterson; sisters, Joyce Ann Hooper Chrisman and Defaye “Faye” Hooper Hester; and infant brother, Danny Ray Hooper. Tammie was a member of Mount Verd Baptist Church and a former employee of Creative Foam. Survivors include son, Will Patterson; daughter, Lacey Price; sisters, Jane Collins (Michael), Trish Malone, Kathy Land (Steve), Sue Buckner (Frankie), Doris Cook (Lee), Eva Weir (Ron), Phyllis Hooper, Angie Hooper, and Glenda Moses Godfrey (Roy Moses); brothers, Tim Hooper (Sissy) and Rick Hooper (Sondra); mother-in-law, Nina Croft; Dallas “DJ” Price, whom was like a granddaughter; special friend, Lisa Ward; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Mount Verd Baptist Church with Brother Donnie Dalton officiating. Interment followed in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Family and friends served as pallbearers. The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, at the church. If you were unable to attend the visitation or funeral service, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens was entrusted with the care of Tabitha Elaine “Tammie” Hooper Patterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.