Carey R. “Ross” Carroll, 83, of Athens passed away Thursday morning, Oct. 1, 2020, at his home. He was a lifelong resident of Athens and was a son of the late Chester A. and Alice Casteel Carroll. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Janice Webb. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Athens and was a member of Meridian Sun Lodge #50 F&AM, Scottish Rite and Alhambra Shrine Temple. He was owner and operator of Carroll Insurance Agency for 55 years, and later was a co-partner of Insurance Inc. of Athens. He served on the Athens Housing Authority Board for several years, and played and sang on WLAR when the station first opened. Ross is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ann Fox Carroll of Athens; daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Scott Pinkston of Knoxville; son and daughter-in-law, Carey and Stephanie Carroll of Knoxville; and three grandsons, Trey Carroll, Spencer Carroll and Bryce Pinkston. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4, at Cedar Grove Cemetery with the Rev. Bill Henard officiating. There will be no formal visitation. The family wishes to thank Caris Healthcare Hospice, Emcompass Home Health, and a very special niece, Vickie Webb Miller. Pallbearers will be Scott Pinkston, Kevin Hammond, Todd Ford, Bryce Pinkston, Burton Webb, Trey Carroll, and Joel Webb. If you are unable to attend this service, sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Carey R. “Ross” Carroll.
