Thomas William Riley, 78, of Athens passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical Center in Athens. Tom was a native of Bristol, Va., and a longtime resident of McMinn County. He was the son of the late Jake Hicks Riley and Myrtle Lee Duncan Riley. Tom attended Sunday school at Keith Memorial United Methodist Church and also Clearwater Crossover. He worked and lived at the Tri-County Center for 33 years. Tom loved Christmas as it was his favorite holiday. He enjoyed drawing, singing and joking around. Survivors include his honorary brothers, Rick Darr, Jimmy Bell, David Ringley and his Tri-County family. Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Ziegler Funeral Home with the Rev. Greg Hutsell officiating. Interment will follow in Clearwater Cemetery. Tom’s Tri-County family will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tri-County Center, P.O. Box 793, Athens, TN 37303. If you are unable to attend the visitation or funeral service, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Thomas William Riley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.