Rankin “R.J.” Lee, 95, of Madisonville passed away 6:25 a.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Wood Presbyterian Home. He was a member of Chestua Baptist Church. He was a bus driver for 35 years and retired as custodian at McMinn Central High School. Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Steven Settle of Chattanooga; son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Kathy Lee of Riceville; grandchildren, Jessica Lee, Karlie Dyess, Rachel Settle, and David Settle; great-granddaughters, Brettany Lee and Adalyn Dyess; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by wife, Bobbie Jean Dillard Lee; and parents, Rankin James and Edna Joines Lee, and Mack Lee. Graveside service and interment will be 11 a.m. Monday in Chestua Baptist Cemetery with the Rev. Mark Hensley and the Rev. B.J. Wall officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Chestua Baptist Cemetery Fund, c/o Bo Stakely, 790 Chestua Church Road, Madisonville, TN 37354. By adhering to the health and business operation guidelines from the CDC and the governor’s office for services, you are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. Should you be sick, feel sick or be quarantined, please stay at home. If you are not able to attend, visit www.biereleyhale.com to sign the guestbook or leave private condolences for the family to read. Biereley-Hale Funeral Home of Madisonville is in charge of arrangements.
