Larry Bron Wood, 68, of Athens passed away Wednesday evening, Feb. 3, 2021, at his residence. Larry was a native and longtime resident of Athens. He was the son of the late Milburn and Velma Fritts Wood. He was preceded by son, Larry Bron Wood Jr.; and brothers, Franklin, Roy, Wayne, Robert, Donnie and Timothy Wood. Larry was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Niota and was a former employee of Pioneer Furniture. Survivors include daughter, Teresa Renee Wilson and husband, Chris, of Riceville, and Shelly Womac and husband, Ronald, of Calhoun; son, Daniel Wood of Athens; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sisters, Joan Robison and husband, James, of Athens, Janice Robison and husband, Mike, of Athens, Rhonda Savage of Manchester, Judy Smith and husband, Mike, of Athens, and Carol Martin of Athens. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, at Ziegler Funeral Home. Funeral services will at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8 at the funeral home with Brother Donnie Dalton officiating. Burial will follow in Clearwater Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chris Wilson, Ronald Womac, Chazz Wilson, Aiden Wilson, Braylen Smith and Jason Robison. Sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Larry Bron Wood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.